Kylie Jenner's BFF Calls Out Tana Mongeau for Allegedly Having Photo of Stormi as Phone Wallpaper

YouTuber Tana Mongeau's current phone lock screen is raising quite a few eyebrows.
Most recently, the 23-year-old vlogger was spotted at an event with her arms around actor Ethan Cutkosky. However, it wasn't the friendly hug itself that's caused a stir—but rather the placement of her phone, since it appeared to show that she currently has a photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, as her lock screen.
The photo, which was reposted by a fan account on Instagram on Oct. 28, garnered mixed reactions from social media users, but Kylie's BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou also entered the chat, commenting that the choice of wallpaper was "weird." While the beauty mogul's other close pal Victoria Villarroel agreed, replying "very" to Stassie's comment. E! News has reached out to reps for Tana and Kylie and has not heard back.
Other Instagram followers also echoed Stassi's sentiment, with one person writing, "Idk, as a parent if someone had my daughter as [their] wallpaper that was not even an acquaintance of mine, I would be pretty creeped out."
But for others the display comes to no surprise, considering the social media star has been open about how much she adores the beauty mogul. As one person put it, "I mean she's a very open STAN. Don't act like stans don't do weird s--t."
And if you needed air-tight proof of how much Tana adores the Life of Kylie star: Back in March 2020, Tana recalled an "iconic" conversation she had with Kylie to E! News, which included advice on the wonderful world of parenting.
"Kylie actually literally gave me pregnancy advice one time over tequila shots," Tana told host Erin Lim Rhodes during an episode of The Rundown. "And it was iconic. It was so iconic. She was like, ‘It's so easy, you can do it.'"
And when asked about who she would pair Kylie up with at the time, Tana responded, "I'm such a Kylie stan that I'm like, ‘No one is worthy at all.' But, at the same time, I'm like, ‘What about Travis [Scott]?'"
Btw, fast forward to now—and we most definitely have our answer.