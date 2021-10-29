Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch : Topless Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on Travis Engagement

Will you accept this rose?

Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of three shared a series of Instagram pics on Oct. 28 showing off her post-engagement bliss. Kourtney stuns in a form-fitting red latex dress, complete with a bustier design and criss-cross halter neck, in the first snapshot; she followed the pic with a sweet image of Penelope Disick and Reign Disick arm-in-arm overlooking the sunset.

Additional behind-the-scenes pics of dinner at the Polo Bar in NYC, a delicious pasta dinner, a red Chanel sweater jacket and a sequin Mickey Mouse tee and a pic of peppers at the farmers' market made up the whole aesthetically-pleasing series.