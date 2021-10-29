Jamie Dornan Reveals the One “Issue” He Has With Fifty Shades of Grey Franchise

Watch : How Jamie Dornan's Character Changed in "Fifty Shades Darker"

While Jamie Dornan doesn't regret playing a billionaire exploring the world of BDSM, there is one thing he'd change.



The actor—who starred as the ever-so-mysteriously-guarded character of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise—recently opened up about his frustration with the movies being ultimately panned by most critics as a "joke."



"Look, put it this way: it's done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion," he told British GQ. "Every working actor would say the same thing. It's provided—a lot. There's no shame in saying it's transformed my life and my family's life financially. I am very, very grateful for this and always will be. And the fans loved it."



"But I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke," Jamie continued. "Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself."