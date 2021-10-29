Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Was Hospitalized With Pancreatitis Due to Steve Jobs Movie Diet

On a new episode of Hot Ones, Mila Kunis called out husband Ashton Kutcher over a “dumb” diet that led him to the emergency room, twice.

By Tionah Lee Oct 29, 2021 12:20 PMTags
Ashton KutcherMila KunisCelebrities
Watch: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

Mila Kunis does not recommend this "stupid" acting method.  

During an Oct. 28 appearance on Hot Ones, the actress recalled how husband Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital while prepping to play Steve Jobs. While fact-checking her husband's previous appearance on the show in 2019, Mila admitted Ashton wasn't tell the full story about his pancreatitis scare.

"He's downplaying it," she said. "He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid"

Mila continued about the method acting mishap. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis," she noted. "So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

In 2013, Ashton starred as the Apple founder in the film Jobs. Part of getting into the character was taking on Steve's strict fruitarian diet.

After consuming mass amount of carrot juice, Ashton found himself suffering from extreme back pain. 

"Two weeks before we started shooting, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse and worse and worse and worse," Ashton previously shared on Hot Ones.

photos
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

"I ended up in the hospital on the maximum dose of dilaudid because my pancreas was crazy out of whack."

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

3
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

He continued: "And then I'm getting freaked out, like ‘This is the ghost of Steve Jobs taking over my pancreas,' and I'm freaking out and it turns out it was the carrot juice causing this crazy pancreatitis."

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The moral of the story, eat your veggies, but not too much. And watch Mila react to Ashton's medical mishap above. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

3
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

4

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

5

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers