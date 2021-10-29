Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher Was Hospitalized With Pancreatitis Due to Steve Jobs Movie Diet

Watch : Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

Mila Kunis does not recommend this "stupid" acting method.

During an Oct. 28 appearance on Hot Ones, the actress recalled how husband Ashton Kutcher ended up in the hospital while prepping to play Steve Jobs. While fact-checking her husband's previous appearance on the show in 2019, Mila admitted Ashton wasn't tell the full story about his pancreatitis scare.

"He's downplaying it," she said. "He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid"

Mila continued about the method acting mishap. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis," she noted. "So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

In 2013, Ashton starred as the Apple founder in the film Jobs. Part of getting into the character was taking on Steve's strict fruitarian diet.

After consuming mass amount of carrot juice, Ashton found himself suffering from extreme back pain.

"Two weeks before we started shooting, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse and worse and worse and worse," Ashton previously shared on Hot Ones.