Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Top Tips for Feeling Confident In Your Skin

Ellen DeGeneres is passing along her pointers for glowing skin as she eyes a new business venture.

The 63-year-old talk show host, who is known for her youthful complexion, has teamed up with cosmetics maven Victoria Jackson to launch their skin-care line, Kind Science. The pair showed off the line during the Tuesday, Oct. 26 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ellen discussed the "beauty and confidence" she feels when she's comfortable with her skin. "I feel best in my own skin when my skin feels hydrated and clean and fresh and smooth and bright—all the things Kind Science does to it," she shared.

When asked for her favorite skin-care hack, Ellen enthusiastically replied that she is a champion of exfoliating. "Our Micro Exfoliant+ is the best exfoliant I've ever used," the star said. "It's so gentle that I use it twice a day."