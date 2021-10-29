Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Top Tips for Feeling Confident In Your Skin

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ellen DeGeneres shared her favorite skin-care techniques and explained what made her launch a new product line called Kind Science.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 29, 2021
Ellen DeGeneres is passing along her pointers for glowing skin as she eyes a new business venture.

The 63-year-old talk show host, who is known for her youthful complexion, has teamed up with cosmetics maven Victoria Jackson to launch their skin-care line, Kind Science. The pair showed off the line during the Tuesday, Oct. 26 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ellen discussed the "beauty and confidence" she feels when she's comfortable with her skin. "I feel best in my own skin when my skin feels hydrated and clean and fresh and smooth and bright—all the things Kind Science does to it," she shared. 

When asked for her favorite skin-care hack, Ellen enthusiastically replied that she is a champion of exfoliating. "Our Micro Exfoliant+ is the best exfoliant I've ever used," the star said. "It's so gentle that I use it twice a day."

She also quipped, "It gives you that clean feeling like you're getting everything out—dirt, makeup, pollution, that look of regret from drinking too much the night before, everything." 

Kind Science's collection also includes a firming serum, eye cream, neck treatment, radiance oil and more.

Ellen praised Victoria's extensive experience in the beauty world and explained that the company aimed to take a scientific approach to how to blend the ingredients in the products. 

"I wanted products that worked well on sensitive skin, that are easy to use, that work even better when you use them together and that were also kind to the environment and kind to animals," the comedian said. "And Kind Science is that."

