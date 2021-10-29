20 Amazon Life Hack Products That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking for products to make your life a little easier? Chances are, you'll find a game changer on Amazon.
As much as we love spending hours clicking on random things we find interesting, it can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to know what's actually worth getting, Amazon's Bestsellers and Most Wished For lists are great places to start. You can find a ton of highly rated products you never thought you actually needed.
For instance, this Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is a current bestselling item with over 12,000 five-star reviews. It's an item that will instantly level up your favorite Instant Pot. Right now, it's on sale for $50! If you're looking for items to make working from home a lot easier, this top-rated lap desk is perfect for those days when you don't want to leave the bed.
We rounded up 20 highly-rated life hack products on Amazon that keep selling out. Check those out below.
Leather Desk Pad Protector
This $10 leather desk pad protector will instantly take you WFH setup to the next level. It has over 29,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many shoppers say the quality is amazing for the price.
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Multipurpose Shelf
We know firsthand how often anything from Furinno's Turn-n-Tube line sells out. They're easy to assemble, no tools required furniture that you can put together in pretty much 10 minutes or less. This four tier shelf has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and there are multiple color combinations you can choose from.
Furinno 3-Tier End Table
This cute end table is another bestseller from Furinno's Turn-n-Tube line. Right now, it's on sale for 66% off.
DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer
This pan organizer will save you a lot of cabinet space. It has over 9,500 five-star reviews, and many love how sturdy and effective these are.
The Comfy Original Wearable Sherpa Blanket
This popular wearable sherpa blanket has over 50,900 five-star reviews on Amazon. Many shoppers were very impressed at the quality, and even more said these were really soft and cozy.
Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid
This Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid will turn the Instant Pot you already have into an air fryer. Right now, you can snag this for just $50!
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
This Amazon bestseller will save you a lot of time. It can cook up to six eggs at once, and Amazon shoppers love how great it works at making perfect eggs every single time.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap’N Strain Adjustable Silicone Strainer
This handy tool will make straining pasta a lot easier. It has over 2,900 five-star reviews, and one shopper even said they would repurchase this 100 times. It works that good.
Blue Gingko Sink Splash Guard
This sink splash guard will prevent you from getting soaked while washing dishes. It comes in two colors, and reviewers say it works really well.
Zulay Original Electric Handheld Milk Frother
Make delicious lattes in the comfort of your own home with this electric milk frother. It has over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love how great it works.
EZlifego Double Sided Heavy Duty Tape
This is an Amazon bestseller for a reason. It's a removable, heavy duty double-sided tape that can be used to hang photos or posters, fix small objects or keep your carpet in one place. One Amazon reviewer said it was so strong, "If there's an earthquake and California is about to fall into the Pacific Ocean, the government better use this stuff to keep it in place. This tape creates a bond that cannot be broken."
Tile Mate 2-Pack
If you're someone who always seems to misplace your keys, this product is a must-have. It's a Bluetooth tracker that can attach to anything of your choosing. It's water resistant, has a range of 200 feet and you get two for a good price.
iBayam Vibrant Colored Fine Liner Marker Pens - 18 Count
This colorful pen set has over 55,000 five-star reviews. At just $7 for a set of 18, this is a total steal.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
This multi-purpose cleaning paste can be use to clean dirt on pans, cooker tops, sinks, grills, tiles and more. It has over 67,000 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it's the best cleaning product out there.
BeraTek Industries Power Perch Single Wall Outlet Shelf
This neat wall mount will keep your phone up while it's being charged. It can hold items up to 10 pounds, so you can easily place an electric tooth brush or smart speaker there as well. Amazon shoppers say they absolutely love how well it's designed.
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
It's not everyday that you see a product so highly rated. This digital food scale has over 89,000 five-star reviews, and many people say it's consistently accurate. Right now, it's on sale for less than $10.
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge
This handy tire pressure gauge will save you a lot of trouble later on. It has over 30,700 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it does its job very well.
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk
This highly-rated lap desk is perfect for those days when you don't feel like sitting at your actual desk. It's sturdy, designed really nicely and has six color options to choose from.
Bridawn Nylon Tote Organizer
This organizer is a must-have if you love carrying around large totes. It has 12 pockets for you to keep everything in order, and it comes in five colors.
Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
These reusable storage bags are an excellent alternative to ziplock bags. They're microwave ready, freezer friendly, and dishwasher safe. These are bestsellers with over 20,500 five-star reviews.
