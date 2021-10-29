Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Zayn And GigiPeople's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

20 Amazon Life Hack Products That Keep Selling Out

From reusable storage bags to rapid egg cookers, splash guards to miracle all-purpose cleaners, we rounded up all the products you need to make your life a lot easier.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 29, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop Home
Ecomm, Amazon Lifehack Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for products to make your life a little easier? Chances are, you'll find a game changer on Amazon. 

As much as we love spending hours clicking on random things we find interesting, it can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to know what's actually worth getting, Amazon's Bestsellers and Most Wished For lists are great places to start. You can find a ton of highly rated products you never thought you actually needed.

For instance, this Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid is a current bestselling item with over 12,000 five-star reviews. It's an item that will instantly level up your favorite Instant Pot. Right now, it's on sale for $50! If you're looking for items to make working from home a lot easier, this top-rated lap desk is perfect for those days when you don't want to leave the bed. 

We rounded up 20 highly-rated life hack products on Amazon that keep selling out. Check those out below. 

read
13 Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon You Don't Want To Miss

Leather Desk Pad Protector

This $10 leather desk pad protector will instantly take you WFH setup to the next level. It has over 29,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many shoppers say the quality is amazing for the price.

$10
Amazon

Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Multipurpose Shelf

We know firsthand how often anything from Furinno's Turn-n-Tube line sells out. They're easy to assemble, no tools required furniture that you can put together in pretty much 10 minutes or less. This four tier shelf has over 19,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and there are multiple color combinations you can choose from.

$70
$28
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

Furinno 3-Tier End Table

This cute end table is another bestseller from Furinno's Turn-n-Tube line. Right now, it's on sale for 66% off.

$48
$16
Amazon

DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer

This pan organizer will save you a lot of cabinet space. It has over 9,500 five-star reviews, and many love how sturdy and effective these are.

$25
$18
Amazon

The Comfy Original Wearable Sherpa Blanket

This popular wearable sherpa blanket has over 50,900 five-star reviews on Amazon. Many shoppers were very impressed at the quality, and even more said these were really soft and cozy. 

$45
Amazon

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

This Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid will turn the Instant Pot you already have into an air fryer. Right now, you can snag this for just $50!

$90
$50
Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

This Amazon bestseller will save you a lot of time. It can cook up to six eggs at once, and Amazon shoppers love how great it works at making perfect eggs every single time.

$20
Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap’N Strain Adjustable Silicone Strainer

This handy tool will make straining pasta a lot easier. It has over 2,900 five-star reviews, and one shopper even said they would repurchase this 100 times. It works that good.

$14
Amazon

Blue Gingko Sink Splash Guard

This sink splash guard will prevent you from getting soaked while washing dishes. It comes in two colors, and reviewers say it works really well. 

$25
Amazon

Zulay Original Electric Handheld Milk Frother

Make delicious lattes in the comfort of your own home with this electric milk frother. It has over 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love how great it works. 

$15
Amazon

EZlifego Double Sided Heavy Duty Tape

This is an Amazon bestseller for a reason. It's a removable, heavy duty double-sided tape that can be used to hang photos or posters, fix small objects or keep your carpet in one place. One Amazon reviewer said it was so strong, "If there's an earthquake and California is about to fall into the Pacific Ocean, the government better use this stuff to keep it in place. This tape creates a bond that cannot be broken."

$15
$13
Amazon

Tile Mate 2-Pack

If you're someone who always seems to misplace your keys, this product is a must-have. It's a Bluetooth tracker that can attach to anything of your choosing. It's water resistant, has a range of 200 feet and you get two for a good price. 

$50
Amazon

iBayam Vibrant Colored Fine Liner Marker Pens - 18 Count

This colorful pen set has over 55,000 five-star reviews. At just $7 for a set of 18, this is a total steal.

$8
$7
Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff

This multi-purpose cleaning paste can be use to clean dirt on pans, cooker tops, sinks, grills, tiles and more. It has over 67,000 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it's the best cleaning product out there.

$8
$7
Amazon

BeraTek Industries Power Perch Single Wall Outlet Shelf

This neat wall mount will keep your phone up while it's being charged. It can hold items up to 10 pounds, so you can easily place an electric tooth brush or smart speaker there as well. Amazon shoppers say they absolutely love how well it's designed.

$10
Amazon

GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

It's not everyday that you see a product so highly rated. This digital food scale has over 89,000 five-star reviews, and many people say it's consistently accurate. Right now, it's on sale for less than $10.

$20
$9
Amazon

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

This handy tire pressure gauge will save you a lot of trouble later on. It has over 30,700 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it does its job very well. 

$12
$10
Amazon

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

This highly-rated lap desk is perfect for those days when you don't feel like sitting at your actual desk. It's sturdy, designed really nicely and has six color options to choose from.

$35
Amazon

Bridawn Nylon Tote Organizer

This organizer is a must-have if you love carrying around large totes. It has 12 pockets for you to keep everything in order, and it comes in five colors. 

$22
$20
Amazon

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag

These reusable storage bags are an excellent alternative to ziplock bags. They're microwave ready, freezer friendly, and dishwasher safe. These are bestsellers with over 20,500 five-star reviews.

$55
Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon finds? Check out 30 Chic Home Décor Items You Won't Believe Are From Amazon.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Addresses Zayn Malik & Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Dispute

2
Breaking

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up 1 Year After Welcoming Baby Khai

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

4

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

5

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing