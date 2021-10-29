Olivia Munn Reflects on "Really Hard" Body Image Issues During Her Pregnancy

Watch : Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn's journey to motherhood has had a few bumps—and not just her baby belly.

During her latest appearance on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the 41-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, opened up about how her pregnancy has "brought up" past body image issues.

The candid revelation came after host Jessica Shaw made a comment about the "deafening" self-doubt she feels as a mother, prompting Munn to say she's heard similar concerns from friends who are parents and that she too has questioned herself during her pregnancy.

"It's already hard enough to feel like you are not good enough, and that you can't forgive yourself for things and the world doesn't let you forgive yourself for things," Munn said in the interview.

Now that Munn has started "this other chapter of my life," she's found herself struggling with self-confidence as a mom-to-be.