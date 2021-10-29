Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Message to "Work On Yourself" Following Zayn Malik Allegation

Bella Hadid knows the power of a good quote.
The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom on Thursday, Oct. 28, after a report emerged alleging that Gigi Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik had struck Yolanda Hadid during an argument. (E! News has since confirmed Gigi and Zayn are no longer a couple.)
On her Instagram Story, Bella re-posted a cryptic quote reading, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."
Soon after Zayn denied the allegation, Bella was spotted in New York City with her mom. Paparazzi photographed the mother-daughter duo as they walked into a building carrying matching Dior purses.
Bella went on to post an up close image of her outfit and her view of the New York City skyline.
Neither Bella nor Yolanda have publicly addressed the allegations reported by TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge of the alleged altercation between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the singer.
In a statement to TMZ, the artist said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid. For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."
The One Direction alum seemingly addressed the accusations in a statement shared to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing that he wanted to "protect" his and Gigi's 13-month-old daughter.
Zayn added that he values his privacy and didn't want "private family matters" shared with the public, including an "argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," the singer continued. "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Likewise, Gigi's rep issued a statement saying the model is devoted to their daughter Khai. The statement read, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."
Gigi and Zayn are currently broken up, a source close to the Hadids told E! News on Thursday. According to People, the model and singer are co-parenting Khai, who celebrated her first birthday in September.
At the time of Khai's birthday, Yolanda shared on Instagram, "No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year…"
E! News reached out to Yolanda's and Zayn's respective reps for comment and didn't hear back.