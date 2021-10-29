Naked and Afraid Of Love Sneak Peek: See Jay and Cassalei Stress About Life Off the Island

Watch : "Naked and Afraid of Love" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jay and Cassalei are in uncharted waters.

In this exclusive scene from the season one finale of Naked and Afraid Of Love, which hits Discovery+ on Sunday, Oct. 31, the young couple wonders if their love can succeed outside the confines of the island. Though the conversation starts off well enough, with Jay listing all the things he's learned from his mom, their relationship status soon becomes a question mark when they start talking about how their parents will receive one another.

"I know you're an open book," Cassalei confesses to Jay, "but it's like, we aren't that way."

Though Jay says that he'll respect her family's dynamic, Cassalei informs the Naked and Afraid Of Love camera that she isn't sure that her suitor fully comprehends what she's relaying. "I think that I'm trying to drive the point home," she adds, "how it's really going to be when he comes to LA and does meet my family. My parents have a hard time trusting people, and I have always had to live this private life."