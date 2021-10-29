Naked and Afraid Of Love Sneak Peek: See Jay and Cassalei Stress About Life Off the Island

Jay and Cassalei are in uncharted waters.
In this exclusive scene from the season one finale of Naked and Afraid Of Love, which hits Discovery+ on Sunday, Oct. 31, the young couple wonders if their love can succeed outside the confines of the island. Though the conversation starts off well enough, with Jay listing all the things he's learned from his mom, their relationship status soon becomes a question mark when they start talking about how their parents will receive one another.
"I know you're an open book," Cassalei confesses to Jay, "but it's like, we aren't that way."
Though Jay says that he'll respect her family's dynamic, Cassalei informs the Naked and Afraid Of Love camera that she isn't sure that her suitor fully comprehends what she's relaying. "I think that I'm trying to drive the point home," she adds, "how it's really going to be when he comes to LA and does meet my family. My parents have a hard time trusting people, and I have always had to live this private life."
However, Cassalei isn't bothered by her parents' tough opinions, as her track record proves that she tends to make "really bad decisions." Is Jay another one of these bad decisions?
Well, it is certainly a red flag that he admitted that his mom may not fully support their relationship. Cassalei asks point blank, "Is your mom gonna hate me?"
Even though Jay assures Cassalei that his mom will not hate her, he does add that the matriarch may be shocked to learn that Cassalei has a kid and is Black. Clearly stunned, Cassalei simply responds with, "Interesting."
In a confessional, Jay explains that his deal breaker was always someone with a child, and admits that he's never dated a woman of color before. Nonetheless, Jay seems very taken with Cassalei, adding, "Just seeing her for who she is, all of the other little things went out the window."
Still, Jay doesn't know if his family will embrace Cassalei.
"It's all about the way you look at things," Jay shares with Cassalei. "It's not obstacles, it's not challenges, it's just—"
At this point, Cassalei chimes in and says, "New experiences. Uncharted territory."
Watch the eye-opening conversation play out in the clip above.
Don't forget, the season finale of Naked and Afraid Of Love will be available to stream Sunday, Oct. 31 on Discovery+.