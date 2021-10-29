Chamberlain Coffee Just Dropped a Loungewear Collection & We Love It a Latte

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anyone else ready for their second cup of coffee? Because that's where we're at this morning.
Thankfully, Emma Chamberlain is giving us the motivation we need to push through the last few hours of the work week with the drop of Chamberlain Coffee's new Sweats Collection!
The limited-edition collection features aesthetically-pleasing sweatpants, a hoodie and a crewneck complete with Chamberlain Coffee logos. Available in sizes S-XL, each item is made with 100% cotton, custom dyed and shrink-free material. To complete the fit, you'll of course need to brew one of Chamberlain Coffee's bestselling coffee or matcha blends. And if you're expecting us to tell you which blend to get, we don't have an answer for you because we're obsessed with all of the flavors!
Scroll below to choose your new go-to coffee blend and shop the Sweats Collection!
Limited Edition Chamberlain Coffee Hoodie
Made with 100% cotton and shrink-free material, you can throw this stylish hoodie on for your morning walk to the kitchen to brew your morning beverage.
Limited Edition Chamberlain Coffee Sweat Pants
You can never have too many sweatpants! Never. These unisex bottoms will make you look like a coffee expert.
Limited Edition Chamberlain Coffee Crewneck
How cute is this cozy crewneck? It will seriously go with everything.
Chamberlain Coffee - Matcha
After selling out twice (yes, twice), Chamberlain Coffee's matcha is back! This Ceremonial A Grade Matcha Tea blend is our go-to afternoon pick-me-up. Whether you pair it with milk or water, you won't be disappointed.
Early Bird - Chamberlain Steeped Bags
We love Chamberlain Coffee's stepped bags! You can take them with you on the go, use them on days you can't bear to turn on your coffee machine and make your own at-home cold brew. The Early Bird Blend always manages to put a pep in our step thanks to a flavorful combination of fruity high-tones.
Cold Brew Starter Pack
Treat yourself and fellow coffee lovers to this Cold Brew Starter Pack! It includes a Chamberlain Coffee Steeped 10-pack, one stainless steel straw pack and one cold brew mason jar.
Anyone else in the mood for coffee now? In addition to pouring yourself a cup of joe, check out these 13 caffeine-infused beauty products.