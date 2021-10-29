Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Chamberlain Coffee Just Dropped a Loungewear Collection & We Love It a Latte

Emma Chamberlain's coffee brand (aka our ray of hope in the mornings) launched a limited-edition apparel collection to keep you cozy all season long.

Anyone else ready for their second cup of coffee? Because that's where we're at this morning.

Thankfully, Emma Chamberlain is giving us the motivation we need to push through the last few hours of the work week with the drop of Chamberlain Coffee's new Sweats Collection! 

The limited-edition collection features aesthetically-pleasing sweatpants, a hoodie and a crewneck complete with Chamberlain Coffee logos. Available in sizes S-XL, each item is made with 100% cotton, custom dyed and shrink-free material. To complete the fit, you'll of course need to brew one of Chamberlain Coffee's bestselling coffee or matcha blends. And if you're expecting us to tell you which blend to get, we don't have an answer for you because we're obsessed with all of the flavors!

Scroll below to choose your new go-to coffee blend and shop the Sweats Collection!

Limited Edition Chamberlain Coffee Hoodie

Made with 100% cotton and shrink-free material, you can throw this stylish hoodie on for your morning walk to the kitchen to brew your morning beverage.

$68
Chamberlain Coffee

Limited Edition Chamberlain Coffee Sweat Pants

You can never have too many sweatpants! Never. These unisex bottoms will make you look like a coffee expert.

$68
Chamberlain Coffee

Limited Edition Chamberlain Coffee Crewneck

How cute is this cozy crewneck? It will seriously go with everything.

$68
Chamberlain Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee - Matcha

After selling out twice (yes, twice), Chamberlain Coffee's matcha is back! This Ceremonial A Grade Matcha Tea blend is our go-to afternoon pick-me-up. Whether you pair it with milk or water, you won't be disappointed. 

$22
Chamberlain Coffee

Early Bird - Chamberlain Steeped Bags

We love Chamberlain Coffee's stepped bags! You can take them with you on the go, use them on days you can't bear to turn on your coffee machine and make your own at-home cold brew. The Early Bird Blend always manages to put a pep in our step thanks to a flavorful combination of fruity high-tones.

$20
Chamberlain Coffee

Social Dog Blend - Coffee Bag

When we aren't enjoying one of the Early Bird Steeped Bags, we're brewing the Social Dog Blend! This dreamy blend includes notes of milk chocolate, roasted peanuts, brown sugar and a graham cracker finish. Definition of delicious!

$16
Chamberlain Coffee

Cold Brew Starter Pack

Treat yourself and fellow coffee lovers to this Cold Brew Starter Pack! It includes a Chamberlain Coffee Steeped 10-pack, one stainless steel straw pack and one cold brew mason jar.

 

$48
$43
Chamberlain Coffee

Anyone else in the mood for coffee now? In addition to pouring yourself a cup of joe, check out these 13 caffeine-infused beauty products.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

