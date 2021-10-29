Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
The 10 Best Makeup Removers for Halloween Makeup in 2021

Remove stubborn Halloween makeup with products from Farmacy, Laura Mercier, Clinique and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 29, 2021 12:40 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we love creating an awesome Halloween makeup look, we hate all the time and effort you have to spend taking it all off. Since we always have your back, we rounded up the best makeup removers you can get right now. With Halloween just a few days away, we suggest getting your hands on these ASAP. 

Whether you're looking for a balm or a product specifically made for removing waterproof makeup, there's something for everyone. Plus, allthese products are rated highly, so you know you'll be getting something that actually works. 

Check out our finds below. Have a Happy Halloween! 

Patrick Ta Shows How to Take Your Halloween Makeup From Glam to Gore

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm

This highly-rated cleansing balm from Farmacy will melt away makeup without leaving any residue. It contains sunflower, ginger root oils, turmeric, moringa extract and papaya enzymes. Many Sephora shoppers say this is their go-to makeup removal product, and one even called it "the benchmark of cleansing balms."

$34
Sephora

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover

This award-winning cleansing balm from Clinique is a must-try. It's lightweight, goes on silky smooth and a little goes a long way. Reviewers say this is the best makeup remover they've ever tried.

$34
$29
Nordstrom
$34
Sephora

Laura Mercier Soothing Eye Makeup Remover

Laura Mercier always has such amazing products and this one is no exception. The Soothing Eye Makeup Remover is a gentle water-based makeup remover that can remove even the most stubborn eye makeup.

$27
$23
Nordstrom

Tatcha The Camelia Cleansing Oil

Tatcha's highly-rated cleansing oil is made of Japanese Camelia oil and a blend of rice, green tea and algae. It's very gentle and will leave your skin feeling soft and clean. One Sephora shopper called this a "liquid miracle."

$48
Sephora

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

Glossier's Milky Jelly Cleanser is a top rated face wash that works for every skin type. It's made with skin conditioners like allantoin and Pro-Vitamin B5 to soften the skin. Glossier shoppers love how amazing it feels on the skin. 

$18
Glossier

The Original MakeUp Eraser

All you need is a little bit of water and the Original MakeUp Eraser will work its magic. It has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and one shopper called this a "miracle cloth."

$20
Amazon

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

Who hasn't used these at some point in their life? Neutrogena's cleansing face wipes are very gentle and work really well at removing makeup. Even waterproof makeup comes right off.  

$12
$9
Amazon

Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil

This vegan deep cleansing oil from Dermalogica is made of Vitamin E, rice bran and rosemary. Sephora shoppers say this product can break down anything and is really moisturizing.

$45
Sephora

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Waterproof makeup can be really, really annoying to get off. That's where Garnier's SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water comes in. It's an all-in-one makeup remover made for waterproof makeup. It works so well, it has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. 

$9
$7
Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O

If you have sensitive skin, this one's for you. It's an all-in-one micellar water that works to remove makeup and dirt. It's free of oil, alcohol and parabens. It has over 22,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many shoppers say you'll be amazed at how much this actually works.

$15
Amazon

If you're looking to shop skincare, check out This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Has 14,700+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

