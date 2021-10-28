Meet Lisette Alexis, the Actress Stepping Into Nicolas Cage's Shoes for the National Treasure Show

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Move over, Benjamin Gates, there's a new history-obsessed burglar in town.

And that's where Lisette Alexis comes in, the star of the brand-new National Treasure TV show. In the upcoming Disney+ series, based on the Nicolas Cage-led movie franchise, Alexis plays Jess, a young Latina heroine that loves a good mystery and has a knack for solving puzzles.

Deadline reports that similar to the original films, Jess will uncover a buried treasure of her own, but with a new fresh twist as she discovers the truth about her parents and fights to save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Though this is Alexis' first series, it isn't her first time on camera. As indie movie buffs may know, Alexis starred in the frightening Tribeca Film Festival film selection, We Need To Do Something, alongside Sierra McCormick earlier this year.