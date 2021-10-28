Vote Now

Meet Lisette Alexis, the Actress Stepping Into Nicolas Cage's Shoes for the National Treasure Show

Actress Lisette Alexis has been tapped to lead Disney+'s new adventure-filled series,National Treasure. Here's everything we know about the new show.

Move over, Benjamin Gates, there's a new history-obsessed burglar in town. 

And that's where Lisette Alexis comes in, the star of the brand-new National Treasure TV show. In the upcoming Disney+ series, based on the Nicolas Cage-led movie franchise, Alexis plays Jess, a young Latina heroine that loves a good mystery and has a knack for solving puzzles.

Deadline reports that similar to the original films, Jess will uncover a buried treasure of her own, but with a new fresh twist as she discovers the truth about her parents and fights to save a lost Pan-American treasure. 

Though this is Alexis' first series, it isn't her first time on camera. As indie movie buffs may know, Alexis starred in the frightening Tribeca Film Festival film selection, We Need To Do Something, alongside Sierra McCormick earlier this year.

So when exactly can we expect the new National Treasure project? We have an update that's more exciting than the time Riley (Justin Bartha) saw stairs: Production which is set to start in early 2022.

The creative minds behind the 2004 hit film, including producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, are leading this new show for Disney+. Thus, we are confident this series will be just as amazing as its predecessor.

As for Cage's character? No word on whether he'll be in the new series, but we're imagining he's off stealing something priceless. The Constitution, perhaps? 

Not to mention, when word first broke about the upcoming series, Collider reported that Bruckheimer mentioned the possibility of a National Treasure 3, which would likely feature the original cast.

As the original films quite literally lived up to their name, we can't wait to see the new series come to life. But for now, we'll watch National Treasure on repeat while we wait for more news.

