How Omarion's Star-Studded Millennium Tour Celebrates a "Very Special Time" in Music

Watch : How Omarion Gets His Hair Done For "The Millennium Tour"

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

The biggest party of the year could just be on The Millennium Tour.

For the past several weeks, Omarion and his closest friends including Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy and more have been getting fans up on their feet in venues across the country. And with a jam-packed schedule planned for November, these artists aren't slowing down anytime soon.

"This whole concept of The Millennium Tour is really a true representation of an era and time where music felt a certain type of way," Omarion, who serves as the headliner, exclusively shared with E! News. "This tour is special for that reason. It brings you back to a place. It brings you back to a time when you heard a song for the first time. It's not just a sing along. It's also entertainment."