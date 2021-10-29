Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love the look of leather pants, but you're afraid they might be uncomfortable, opt for some faux leather leggings instead. They're just as cute and they're incredibly easy to wear. Specifically, the Spanx Faux Leather leggings have a major cult following because they have a contoured Power Waistband with shaping properties, a high waistline for great coverage, and a center-seam free design to prevent camel toe.
Celebrities including Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Chrishell Stause, Tia Mowry, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Jana Kramer, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Donatella Versace, Erin Andrews, Cynthia Bailey, Cameran Eubanks, have been spotted in the incredibly flattering leggings. If you want to feel and look like one of these on-trend stars, check out the Spanx faux leather leggings for yourself.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
You'll wear these black, faux leather leggings all the time. You can easily dress them up or dress them down. You can even work out in them. These pants are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X in standard, petite, and tall lengths.
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
If you prefer a patent leather look, then you're in luck because Spanx makes these in black, ruby, and deep green. You'll turn heads in this high-shine style, that's for sure.
Spanx Faux Leather Croc Shine Leggings
If you adore the look of croc leather, these leggings come in olive and brown.
Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings
These moto leggings have hidden shaping to smooth out your look and add some edge to your wardrobe.
Spanx Mama Faux Leather Leggings
These maternity leggings are comfortable and supportive for a growing baby bump.
Spanx Girls Faux Leather Leggings
Even kids can get in on the leather look because Spanx also makes faux leather leggings in girls' sizes.
