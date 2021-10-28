Gigi Hadid Releases Statement After Alleged Dispute Between Zayn Malik And Yolanda Hadid

Watch : Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom

Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's rep told E! News she is focusing on her and Zayn's 13-month-old daughter amid the news. "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," her rep said.

Citing sources with direct knowledge, TMZ reported that Zayn allegedly struck Yolanda, an accusation he denied in a statement to the outlet. "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," the former One Direction artist said. "For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

Zayn said he hopes Yolanda will "reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

He also seemed to address the allegations in a statement shared to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, writing that first and foremost he wants to "protect" Khai.