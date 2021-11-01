See Drag Race Winner Symone Recreate RuPaul's 1994 Out Cover for 2021 Out100 List

Something to celebrate!
In the ultimate ode to fashion, Out Magazine honored the top LGBTQ+ tastemakers and icons for its annual 2021 Out100 list, but this year marks an especially top milestone: It's the magazine's 300th issue.
For the very special occasion, E! News can exclusively reveal today's (Nov. 1) print cover featuring Hollywood super stylist and Legendary judge Law Roach and RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 winner Symone, along with a second digital cover of Symone recreating RuPaul's legendary 1994 Out cover.
The recreation of the historic RuPaul cover image for the Out digital cover features Symone carrying a baby, and honoring the theme of "mother" with RuPaul as the ultimate mentor on Drag Race.
"When I got the offer to do the cover, it was just a no-brainer for me," Symone gushed to the mag. "It's very 2+2=4, you know? I was just so excited for this shot and to pay homage to mother in this way plus it's one of my favorite images of her and quite iconic."
As Mikelle Street, Editorial Director of Digital of Pride Media, said of Symone, "She used her RuPaul looks to start conversations about, with and around the Black community in ways we haven't seen from a queen on the show before."
As for Law and Symone's joint cover, out Nov. 22, the duo strike high-fashion poses dressed to the nines in all black. The Nov. 1 reveal marks the second cover in Out's week-long celebration where they'll reveal a new image each day this week.
Law has dressed the top stars in Hollywood for years, namely working for the past decade as Zendaya's image architect, plus worked with an unprecedented amount of celebrities for the 2021 Met Gala. Roach also made history as the first Black stylist to be named The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Stylist.
Making his Out100 debut, E! News' very own Justin Sylvester was the perfect fit to be recognized for his on-air talent as the co-host of E!'s Daily Pop and a weekly contributor to Today.
"We can always depend on Sylvester to entertain and enlighten with his dialogue about pop culture," Editor-in-Chief of Out Daniel Reynolds said. "Additionally, the Black gay figure overcame religion-imposed stigma related to his identity and successfully redefined his role with faith, thus becoming a role model for other folks seeking to do the same."
As Sylvester explained in his interview, the honor to be included in Out is "a little boy's dream," especially after re-defining his relationship to his Catholic faith after coming out. "It's through other people's experiences that I learn to how to rewrite mine," the Just the Sip podcast host noted.
Other celebrities featured in the Out100 list include Gottmik, Sarah Burgess, Russel T. Davis, LaQuann Dawson, Clea DuVall, Lana Wachowski, Revry, Ross Murray, Gracie Cartier and Alex Cheves.
Out was founded in the 1990s to be a "source of affirmation for a community that was politically and socially under attack," as its official description reads. "As we enter a new world post-pandemic, Out celebrates the accomplishments we as a community have made as we continue to foster new opportunities for future creators, artists, thought leaders and ambassadors of change."
The statement concluded, "We expand this legacy to not only honor every part of our diverse rainbow—but to include the hues of our past, the colors of our present, and the spectrum of our future."
Out100's 300th print issue will be on stands Nov. 22. Tune in to E! News' Daily Pop today, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. for our exclusive interview with Law Roach!