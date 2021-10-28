Olivia Colman Is an Unexpected Killer in First Trailer for HBO's Landscapers

Watch : Olivia Colman Getting No Time Off After Golden Globes Win

Olivia Colman's new role is killer, literally.

The Emmy-Award winning actress has returned to TV in an all-new HBO limited series, but this time, there's no crown involved. Colman is starring in Landscapers, a love-story-turned-true crime terror tale based on real events set in Nottingham, England, alongside Emmy nominee David Thewlis. The four-episode series, directed by Will Sharpe and executive produced by Colman herself, is set to premiere on December 9.

Landscapers follows Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman, respectively), a couple who appear to be ordinary, but to the public's surprise, may have some skeletons in their closet or, rather, in their backyard.

When two dead bodies are discovered in a garden, Chris and Susan become the focus of a murder investigation. It seems as though this couple may have "royally" messed up. (Will we ever stop making puns about Colman's tenure as Queen Elizabeth II? No, no we won't.)