You Won't Believe What Facebook Just Changed Its Name To

Facebook is ready for a big change.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his tech company is changing its name to Meta, while the social media platform will remain Facebook.

According to a press release, Meta aims to bring together the company's apps and technologies under one new brand. Meta's focus will be to bring the "metaverse" to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

And for those wondering, the "metaverse" is described as a set of interconnected digital spaces that lets you do things you can't do in the physical world.

The news was announced at Connect 2021, the company's virtual hardware event.

As you likely could have guessed, the Internet couldn't stay quiet when the name change was revealed early this morning. "This all happened because Zuckerberg never meta girl until college," one Twitter user shared. Another user shared a photo of former Los Angeles Lakers player Metta World Peace with the message, "The only Meta we acknowledge."