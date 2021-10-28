Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Meadow Walker and Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Spotted for the First Time Since Star-Studded Wedding

Just days after Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot during their gorgeous beachfront ceremony, the happy couple was spotted enjoying a midday stroll in New York City.

Here come the newlyweds!
 
Almost a week after Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan exchanged "I do's", the pair were spotted out and about for the first time together as a blissful married couple on Oct. 27.
 
For their day outing in New York City, the 22-year-old model wore a grey hoodie, paired with matching sweatpants and Birkenstocks. As for her other half, Louis wore a green puffer jacket, paired with brown pants and a tan scarf. And as an extra dash of cuteness, Meadow brought along her Goldendoodle puppy for the stroll.
 
The couple tied the knot in a beautiful beachfront ceremony on Oct. 22. The daughter of late actor Paul Walker confirmed the happy news by sharing a series of sweet footage to Instagram. Alongside a black-and-white video of their big day, she simply captioned the post, "We're married," to which Louis also commented, "Yes we are!!!" 

Among the guests were a few of her dad's close friends.

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster was seen hugging the bride in touching footage shared to Meadow's Instagram, and co-star and Meadow's godfather, Vin Diesel, was not only present for the festivities but walked her down the aisle.
 
The two's recent union comes just two months after Meadow confirmed that she and the actor were engaged and just a few weeks after they went public with their relationship.

