You Won't Object to Reese Witherspoon's Halloween Trip Down Memory Lane

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

When it comes to costumes, Reese Witherspoon gives it her all.

With just days left before Halloween, the Oscar winner took to Instagram for a virtual stroll down memory lane. It seems the star was in the mood to reminisce about some of her costumes over the years because she shared a medley of throwback photos—and they are, in a word, epic.

From a mummy to a life-size banana to her signature Elle Woods bunny costume, the actress proved there are few looks she can't pull off. Although, according to comments from fans, one look stood out as a favorite. "I love all," one fan noted, "but the legally blonde is the best."

Even some fellow celebrities weighed in, including Rebel Wilson, who aptly wrote, "Yasssssss."

The bunny costume isn't the only memento she's held onto from the iconic film. In 2016, she not only revealed she still has many of Wood's signature outfits, but she also slipped back into the looks and modeled them on social media.