Lily Collins Defends Her "Annoying" Emily in Paris Character From Critics Who Claim She's "A Lot"

Lily Collins addressed criticism of her Emily in Paris character in a new interview with Nylon. See what she had to say below.

Lily Collins knows that Emily Cooper may not be to everyone's taste.

Ever since Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix in 2020, the binge-worthy series has sparked debate amongst fans and critics alike—particularly when it comes to Collins' character as a chic 20-something marketing exec from Chicago who gets whisked away to Paris for a job.

In her cover story with Nylon published on Thursday, Oct. 28, Collins addressed criticism against the stylish social media maven, acknowledging that while Emily's personality may be deemed "annoying" by some, her quirks are what make her a genuine figure. 

"A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying," the actress explained.

She continued, "To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly—it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot.' They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes—she's not infallible."

Everything We Know About Emily in Paris Season 2

Created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star, Emily in Paris also naturally drew comparisons to the popular HBO show when it first aired. Though Emily does certainly have some Carrie Bradshaw-esque tendencies, Collins feels the two are entirely separate characters.

"She's in no way mimicking Carrie's life," Collins said, though she admitted that "Emily probably grew up having Carrie Bradshaw posters on her wall."

As for the show's storyline, Collins believes there is a reason why Emily's life almost seems like a fantasy.

"I think that this is a heightened reality for Emily, to be moving to Paris, and what she experiences and what she sees," she said.

The star added, "It's just that when you put them all together in a TV show that also aesthetically looks the way it does, it's a little less believable."

Elsewhere in her profile with Nylon, Collins revealed that she had planned her wedding to filmmaker Charlie McDowell, whom she married over Labor Day weekend this year, while filming the second season of Emily in Paris.

"I was in the midst of planning it while shooting the show, nine hours ahead. Finishing filming and then Zooming with people and answering emails," Collins recalled. "[It] was very exciting and great; it was just all happening at once."

All of Collins' hard work planning resulted in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Colorado attended by close friends and family. She said of the nuptials, "It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We're both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into."

The second season of Emily in Paris will premiere on Dec. 22 on Netflix. 

