You Won't Believe How Many Minutes of Squid Game Have Been Streamed

Watch : 2021 PCA Noms Released: Squid Game, Megan Thee Stallion, MORE!

Not even a giant robot doll could stop Squid Game's ongoing success.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Netflix drama once again found itself on top of Nielsen's U.S. streaming rankings and landed itself in the 3 Billion Club. Specifically, the Korean hit was streamed over 3 billion minutes over the course of a recent week. Yes, you read that correctly.

Squid Game follows in the footsteps of fellow Netflix series You, Tiger King, Ozark, The Umbrella Academy and The Crown, all of whom have hit this milestone at some point in their TV tenure.

Of course, this isn't entirely surprising, as Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon of sorts following its Sept. 17 debut on the streamer. In fact, at the end of September, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, confirmed that the show was likely to be the streamer's "biggest non-English-language show" worldwide.

He added, "It's a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."