You'll Go Gaga Over the New House of Gucci Trailer

The second trailer for Ridley Scott's highly anticipated film, House of Gucci dropped on Thursday, Oct. 28. And if you thought your family had problems, you have to see this.
"I don't consider myself a particularly ethical person, but I'm fair," Lady Gaga's character Patrizia Reggiani says before "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)" roles in, and the world gets a closer look at Gucci family members, Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, Paolo Gucci, played by Jared Leto and Aldo Gucci played by Al Pacino.
As the explosive trailer rolls on, we're treated to the moment Patrizia meets her husband's iconic family, life as she tries to make a name for herself in his shadow, a lover's quarrel and of course…murder. And let's not forget the fashion.
House of Gucci, which is set to his theatres on Thanksgiving Day, tells the story of Maurizio's murder, that was carried out by Patrizia (who served 18 years in prison for her role in the crime). And the fall of the iconic fashion house.
In honor of the release of the trailer, two of the film's Oscar-winning actors gave social media a formal introduction to their characters. Jared Leto, who underwent another crazy transformation for his role, shared an image of Paolo. "It's Paolo. He's chic. #HouseOfGucci."
Gaga shared a picture of her Patrizia donning a stunning red suit. "Patrizia always gets what she wants.
Earlier this month, the Paparazzi singer talked about the film and why it was important for her to get this character right. "I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman," she told the Wall Street Journal. "Not an Italian American woman, but an Italian woman."
"Choosing to work in a film that's set in Italy is where my heart lies," she added. "When I went over to film this year, every day I was able to plant my feet on the ground and know that I was in a place where my family lived before coming here and working hard so I could have a better life."
Prepare yourself for all the stylish family drama and watch the full House of Gucci trailer above.