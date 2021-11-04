JoJo Siwa Through the Years: See Her Evolution From Tiny Dancer to Superstar

Life certainly is "epic" for JoJo Siwa right now!
The Dancing With the Stars season 30 competitor has already made history with a same-sex dance partner, and now, JoJo is looking to mentor more rising stars with new Peacock series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which premieres today, Nov. 4 on the NBCU streaming platform.
"Life is just so epic right now that I'm just seat belted in and along for the ride," JoJo exclusively gushed to E! News on Oct. 26. "I'm in the driver's seat, but I'm going 150 miles per hour."
She added, "Every day, my happiness is larger. And every day, my confidence is larger. And every day, a thrill is bigger."
Well, JoJo has certainly made the most of her days!
The 18-year-old first shot to fame after appearing on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. At age nine, JoJo made a huge impression, and although she placed in fifth place, she joined Dance Moms two years later in 2015.
JoJo's dancing skills, signature style and bubbly personality made her a breakout star over the course of six seasons, and JoJo eventually launched her YouTube channel "It's JoJo Siwa" to speak directly with fans.
From The Masked Singer to DWTS and a deal with Nickelodeon, JoJo's empire has only grown over the years. Now, JoJo along with her mom-ager Jessalynn Siwa are on the lookout for the next big star with Dance Pop Revolution as young talented singers compete for a role in XOMG Pop, a brand-new pop group.
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres today, Nov. 4 on Peacock.
