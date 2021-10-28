See 90 Day Fiancé Star Debbie Johnson's Fiery Makeover

Watch : "90 Day Fiance's" Most Memorable First Encounters

90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson is sporting a brand-new look.

"I have a total makeover here," the 69-year-old reality star told Us Weekly. "I got new hair style. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo—brand new. I've never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It's exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set."

Fans first met Debbie, who is the mom of 90 Day Fiancé Colt Johnson, back on season six of the TLC show in 2018. As viewers will recall, Colt proposed to his now-wife Vanessa Guerra on the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life following his marriage and subsequent divorce from 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima and breakup with 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Jess Caroline. Now, Debbie is looking for love on season two of 90 Day: The Single Life. According to Discovery+, Debbie has been widowed for 13 years and was married to her husband for 27 years.

"Yes, I am Colt's mom, but it's been 40 years since I've been on a date," she said in the trailer for the series. "I'm looking for someone that I really care about and can enjoy my experience sexually."