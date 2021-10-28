Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Has the Sweetest Reaction to 2021 PCAs Nominations

It's a family affair for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!
"I was hyped," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Oct. 28 following news of his double 2021 People's Choice Awards nominations. "We definitely have a grateful situation. Obviously the streets are talking and I'm very appreciative of the support."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is nominated for The Reality Show of 2021 and Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi are both up for The Reality TV Star of 2021. The comeback king and new father gushed on an incredible season stating he's filled with gratitude. "We've got an amazing story on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The comeback is already greater than the setback," he giddily revealed.
When grilled about whether Snooki or he will take home a PCAs trophy for their individual noms, he excitedly exclaimed, "Either one of us should be able to take home the trophy for the Jersey squad. It would be a win for the family."
Nominations aside, Sorrentino has much to celebrate these days. From a new baby to his third wedding anniversary on Monday, Nov. 1, the reality star took a moment to reflect on everything leading up to now. "Tough times don't last, but tough people do. I have an unbelievable life story and hence, why we got nominated!" he shared.
What does the new family have in store for Halloween weekend? "Romeo is gonna be Jack-Jack from The Incredibles so it's really adorable," he revealed while grinning.
If The Situation, Snooki or Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are your pick, then you can help the squad possibly take home a PCAs trophy right now.
Voting is now open for the award show and you can vote 25 times per day, per platform to make your voice heard. So, head to the official voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now! But hurry, you have until Nov. 17!
Check out the video for yourself to see Mike's sweet and inspiring words.