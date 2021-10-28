You Need to Hear Penn Badgley’s Chilling Narration on This Joe Goldberg Fan Video

Watch : Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

There are just two words from Joe Goldberg that would always stop us dead in our tracks in real life: Hello, you.



And well, for some lucky fans of Netflix's hit show, You, Penn Badgley said just that—and way more—while providing narration as his devious character on a series of TikTok videos. As part of their #narratemejoe campaign, Netflix shared two eerily distinct clips out of those that were chosen, now complete with Penn (as Joe) providing an epic number of creepy details, to their TikTok account.



In one video posted on Oct. 27, Penn narrated the comings and goings of a fan named Kasey as she browsed the comic section of a bookstore (with someone donning a baseball cap following close behind her).

"Hello, you," he started the clip. "Oh, the Manga section? Ok. You have my attention. Beaststars? No, not you. You prefer to get your black and gray morality elsewhere. You search volume by volume carefully. You're particular. I can see that ‘cause I'm like three feet away from you."