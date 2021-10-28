RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Robbed During Los Angeles Home Invasion

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint During Home Robbery

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home robbery that took place while she was at her Los Angeles-area mansion.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that the incident took place the night of Tuesday, Oct. 27, adding that three male suspects took property from the house, located in Encino, Calif. A source close to Dorit also confirmed there was a home invasion, saying the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed while inside. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News that police received a call at approximately 10:55 p.m. PT about a report of a "hot prowl" burglary, meaning one occurring while the resident was home. The caller remained on the line with dispatchers until officers could be seen on the property. They arrived within minutes and were told that "two or three men" had been inside and ransacked the house, demanding jewelry and other valuables.

The source said the suspects entered the home by smashing a rear window. An aerial video posted on Fox LA shows a gaping hole in a glass sliding door.

The source told NBC News that the suspects then went upstairs, where they encountered the victim in bed and ordered them out while claiming to be armed, although it is unclear if any weapons were actually seen. One or more of the men threatened to kill the victim and ordered her to lead them to valuables around the home. They complied and the men left the property with about $1 million worth of items.

The source also told NBC News that there were security cameras nearby but that it was not immediately clear what was recorded during the incident.