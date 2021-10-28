RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Robbed During Los Angeles Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a home robbery that took place while she was at her Los Angeles-area mansion.
An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that the incident took place the night of Tuesday, Oct. 27, adding that three male suspects took property from the house, located in Encino, Calif. A source close to Dorit also confirmed there was a home invasion, saying the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed while inside. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News that police received a call at approximately 10:55 p.m. PT about a report of a "hot prowl" burglary, meaning one occurring while the resident was home. The caller remained on the line with dispatchers until officers could be seen on the property. They arrived within minutes and were told that "two or three men" had been inside and ransacked the house, demanding jewelry and other valuables.
The source said the suspects entered the home by smashing a rear window. An aerial video posted on Fox LA shows a gaping hole in a glass sliding door.
The source told NBC News that the suspects then went upstairs, where they encountered the victim in bed and ordered them out while claiming to be armed, although it is unclear if any weapons were actually seen. One or more of the men threatened to kill the victim and ordered her to lead them to valuables around the home. They complied and the men left the property with about $1 million worth of items.
The source also told NBC News that there were security cameras nearby but that it was not immediately clear what was recorded during the incident.
The Daily Mail, which was the first to report about the incident, also said the star's children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were in the house at the time and that the men did not enter their rooms.
E! News has not verified the report. Dorit has not commented about the incident.
The Daily Mail quoted a source close to the reality star as saying that the three male suspects broke into the residence by smashing through the kids' classroom door and that she woke to two of them standing at the end of her bed in her bedroom.
The Daily Mail said the men grabbed her as she begged, "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother" and that one of the suspects then responded, "Kill her." TMZ quoted law enforcement sources as saying Dorit was asleep when the men broke into her home and that she begged for her life, shouting, "Don't kill me!"
The sources also told the outlet that the reality star gave up possessions that included expensive purses and jewelry and called the police after the men left.
TMZ also quoted a quote close to Dorit as saying her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was out of town on a business trip during the incident and that he was on his way home.
The home has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In June, Dorit gave fans a tour of her home in an online Bravo video, during which she also showed off her designer labels in her large walk-in closet.
Dorit acquired the Encino mansion in 2019 for $6.4 million, public records show. (In 2018, their home in Beverly Hills was also reportedly targeted by a robber during an open house, a situation covered on an episode of Million Dollar Listing L.A.) The property was listed for sale in September 2020 and was taken off the market this past June. Its listing shows the home contains a security alarm, though it's unclear if it was activated during the invasion.
Dorit was spotted for the first time hours after the incident on the morning of Oct. 28. That day, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was set to resume filming, another source told E! News. Dorit's current and former co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp were all spotted walking inside her home that morning. In addition, The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer expressed her support from afar.
"Sending you lots of love @doritkemsley!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Praying for you and your family...Xoxo."
