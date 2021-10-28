Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Jada Pinkett Smith Clarifies Revealing Comments About Her and Will Smith's Sex Life

During a recent Red Table Talk episode, Jada Pinkett Smith discussed the importance of communicating sexual desires with your partner.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 28, 2021 5:16 PM
"It's hard," Jada said. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

She added, "It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

While that behavior is something Jada said she's grown out of, she still can find it "uncomfortable" to express her desires. 

"You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same," she explained. "I really try. It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about and there's so much fantasy around it."

Will and Jada have been married for more than 23 years and are parents to two children: Jaden, 23 and Willow, 20. Will is also father to Trey, 28, from a previous relationship.

Willow appeared remotely on the latest Red Table Talk episode, but left before her mom talked about sex.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her Sex Life With Will Smith

2

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

3

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

