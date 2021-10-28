See JoJo Siwa & the DWTS Cast Celebrate Their 2021 People's Choice Awards Nominations

Watch : JoJo Siwa & "Dancing With the Stars" Cast React to 2021 PCAs Nomination

It's a great day to be on Dancing With the Stars!

The excitement was infectious when the DWTS cast learned of their 2021 People's Choice Awards nomination for The Competition Show of 2021. In between dance rehearsals, the adorable gang took a moment to reflect on their hard work and to thank their loyal fans.

"We are so flattered," Emma Slater exclusively shared with E! News. "Thank you everybody who voted for us. We really are a family over at Dancing With the Stars. In fact, we have a group text, and there's a lot of celebrating today."

Sasha Farber, who found out the thrilling news while driving, joked about having to pull over to share his thoughts. "Not once, not twice, but three times we've been nominated. Wow. I'm so honored and proud to be part of a creative show that continues to grow," he excitedly revealed.

Besides the show's nomination, the other two nominations he's hinting at are none other than The Competition Contestant of 2021 for both Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa. Joined by her DWTS partner Jenna Johnson, JoJo was over the moon about the news. "I can't even believe it," JoJo squealed before breaking into a happy dance.