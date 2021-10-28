Where Will Ferrell Ranks Among the Greats of Saturday Night Live, According to Lorne Michaels

Watch : Will Ferrell Confirms "Wedding Crashers 2" Is Being Written

We all bob our heads to the left when we hear "What Is Love" and say the word lover like "lov-ah" thanks to one person: Will Ferrell.

Following a seven-year run on Saturday Night Live and an illustrious film career, Ferrell has become one of the comedic greats of the 21st century. And it seems that longtime SNL boss Lorne Michaels couldn't agree more, as the TV legend has since weighed in on Ferrell's legacy. Specifically, in a comment to The Hollywood Reporter, Michaels made it clear that Ferrell was one of the best performers to walk through Studio 8H.

"I never rank," he said, "but Will's definitely in the top two or three that have ever done the show. There's no question."

This is certainly high praise, as Saturday Night Live boasts several accomplished alums, including Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Kristen Wiig, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and John Belushi.