What We Do in the Shadows Gifts for All…but Not You, Guillermo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unfortunately, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 comes to an end with tonight's finale episode. However, watching the show isn't the only way you can enjoy your favorite vampires and familiar (sorry, Guillermo). We found some great merch to showcase your fandom. Keep on scrolling to see mugs, t-shirts, stickers, and more products that What We Do in the Shadows fans are sure to appreciate.