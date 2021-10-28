See Ashley Olsen Step Out for Stylish Night With Karlie Kloss, Lorde and More Stars

Ashley Olsen recently had the ultimate New York Minute in real life.
The fashion designer attended a dinner celebrating W Magazine's The Originals Issue on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in New York City. For the special occasion, the So Little Time alum donned her signature chic style, opting for a dark brown wrap coat with a black outfit underneath.
The publication's editor-in-chief Sara Moonves, who rocked a striking red velvet suit for the evening, hosted the event alongside two of the magazine's reported investors, model Karlie Kloss and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. This year's Originals issue will feature some of the most influential names in Hollywood, including filmmakers, fashion designers, musicians, and creatives such as Bowen Yang and Donatella Versace.
In addition to Ashley, other notable guests in attendance included Anna Wintour, Lorde, A$AP Ferg, Emily Ratajkowski, Rachel Brosnahan, Law Roach and Tory Burch, to name a few.
The fashionista's latest appearance is the second one fans have seen of the notoriously private actress this month. On Oct. 4, Ashley swapped her darker-hued wardrobe for an all-white ensemble as she joined friends for a day out.
However, it was her appearance at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration alongside boyfriend Louis Eisner in late September that truly turned heads, since it marked Ashley's first red-carpet appearance in two years.
For that special event, she opted to grace the carpet in a chic black ensemble, paired with gold jewelry and a tailored coat.
Looks like we may see more of the trendsetter than usual in the months ahead. If so, you can bet our lips won't be sealed.