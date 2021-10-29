Kourtney, Kim Kardashian & More Wish Caitlyn Jenner a Happy Birthday

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Ringing in another year!

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 72nd birthday on Thursday, Oct. 28, and the Kardashian-Jenner family went all out on the b-day tributes. "Happy birthday @caitlynjenner," Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Stories. "I love you so much and I can't wait to celebrate with you."

Kim later shared a pic of Caitlyn's birthday cake with chocolate frosting.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of throwback collage pics, writing "Happy Birthday" over the family photos.

Caitlyn, the star of Netflix's docuseries Untold, has quite a lot to celebrate: Just this past year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ran for Governor of California, appeared on The Masked Singer and will welcome another grandchild thanks to daughter Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy.

Reflecting on the end of KUWTK in June, Caitlyn told E! News, "In a lot of ways, it brought the family so much closer together, so much stronger as a family."