Where Bridget Marquardt Stands With Girls Next Door Co-Stars Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson

Bridget Marquardt is giving an update on how close she is with her former Playboy Mansion housemates.
The 48-year-old reality TV personality rose to stardom when she shared the screen with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson on E!'s The Girls Next Door, which aired from 2005 to 2009 and centered on their romantic relationships with late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Now, Bridget is getting candid about where she currently stands with both Holly and Kendra.
"Holly and I are still going strong," Bridget exclusively told E! News. "We are great friends. We talk almost every day, whether it's text or voice memos or whatever."
Bridget, who hosts the Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt podcast, is a big fan of seeking out stories of supernatural encounters, and this is one thing she and Holly have in common.
"We still run and do little adventures together, usually paranormal or Old Hollywood-type things, like an old-school restaurant in Hollywood that we haven't been to yet—'Let's go try that out'—or stay in creepy themed places," she continued. "We went to Big Bear, and they had these themed cottages, and one was Haunted Mansion-themed, and we were like, 'We have to.'"
Their fascination with a spooky abode would make sense, given that they both appeared on an episode of Ghost Adventures over the summer and recalled their supposed encounters with spirits while living at the Playboy Mansion.
As for things with Kendra, Bridget told E! News that they'll text each other occasionally to check in, but that's about it. "We're not as close, but we still keep in contact here and there," she shared.
When asked whether she would be open to participating in a reboot of The Girls Next Door, given that fans still have such fond memories of watching the three women bond, Bridget admitted it seems unlikely, although it's a conversation topic that keeps resurfacing.
"It's come up a million times," she said. "I just don't see it happening. But never say never, right? It seems like so many things from back then are popping up and coming back right now, too. So maybe it's a good time."
For her part, Holly was asked about her relationships with Bridget and Kendra during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April. At the time, Holly said she and Bridget have "always been friends since day one," but when asked if she has a relationship with Kendra, she simply replied, "No."
During her recent sit-down with E! News, Bridget also described a paranormal experience with Hef that helped give her closure following his 2017 death at the age of 91.