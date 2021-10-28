Ireland Baldwin Thanks Fan for "Beautiful" Memory of How Dad Alec Baldwin Treated Her on Set as a Kid

Watch : Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins' Father Doesn't Blame Alec

Ireland Baldwin is continuing to show her love for her dad, Alec Baldwin, in the wake of an accidental shooting involving the actor on the set of his Western film, Rust.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 26-year-old model shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan who recalled their experience working at a company that produced Alec's 2000 children's movie, Thomas and the Magic Railroad. According to the fan, Alec, now 63, only had one simple request in his rider at the time: that he "had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting."

"That was it. That was the whole rider," the user said of the actor's personal requests. "I'll always remember that."

It seems that Alec's sweet gesture meant a lot to Ireland, who wrote in the caption of her post, "Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I've been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone."