Dax Shepard Shares "Ingenious" Way He and Kristen Bell Talk About Sex With Their Daughters

There's no easy way to discuss the birds and the bees, especially with kids.

But Dax Shepard told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Armchair Expert podcast that Kristen Bell has an "ingenious" way of educating their daughters, Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, on the topic of sex. He shared that The Good Place star told the girls, "The woman takes the man's penis and puts it in her vagina."

"Right away it's like, you're in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina," he continued. "Not the man puts his penis in your vagina."

According to Dax, Kristen learned this from someone else, but he still thinks it's so smart, explaining that it's "a little subtle thing" that can make a world of difference. "Yeah, you're in the driver's seat; he's got this ridiculous protrusion, so it would seem he was in the driver's seat but you're going to take that and put that in, you know," Dax shared. "And I was like, 'Oh, that's a nice little adjustment we're going to make.'"