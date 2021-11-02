Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

2021 People's Choice Awards: LOL With Ali Wong, Bo Burnham & More Comedy Act Nominees

By Jake Thompson Nov 02, 2021 5:15 PMTags
TVAwardsChelsea HandlerPeople's Choice AwardsShowsTrevor NoahNBCU
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Oh, but to be a fly on the wall at a dinner party with all of these funny people invited!

Not only was comedy much needed this past year, but chances are the entertainers on this list helped aid those quarantine blues with some much needed comic relief. This year's 2021 People's Choice Awards Comedy Act nominees provided just that!

Trevor Noah, Bo Burnham, John Mulaney, Phoebe Robinson, Hasan Minhaj, Ali Wong, Chelsea Handler and Marlon Wayans are the funny people who kept us laughing out loud during a time when the laughs were hard to find.

Whether it was Mulaney poking fun at himself in his first post-rehab tour, Robinson exploring interracial dating during lockdown or Handler's hypothetical coronavirus testing station out of her home, there is no topic that can't be made a little bit funny. 

Check out all the stars who are being honored with a Comedy Act of 2021 nomination for the People's Choice Awards below. Trust us, you'll LOL more than a handful of times!

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards: First-Time Nominees

And make sure to go to the official voting site to cast your votes from now until Nov. 17!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Trevor Noah

The charming comedian, author and late night host of award winning The Daily Show is known for making people laugh, well, on the daily. So when word got out that Trevor Noah would be taking his comedy chops on the road for the Back To Abnormal Tour in 2021, fans not only listened, they sold out his shows. So much so, that he announced another 22 shows that'll take his unique brand of humor to London and beyond. Mixing tales of his South African upbringing, with his hilarious observations on the world today, it's no wonder he has audiences in stitches every week.

Courtesy of Netflix
Bo Burnham

There's something super relatable and intimate about Bo Burnham's special Bo Burnham: Inside, the Netflix special he filmed entirely himself while under lockdown during the pandemic in 2020. From sharing original songs to showcasing a slight descent into madness, we can see why viewers not only tuned in, but laughed some of their quarantine blues away. Equal parts hilarious and sentimental, this is a comedy special that will live on in the zeitgeist for decades to come.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
John Mulaney

We truly love a comeback and John Mulaney's new tour From Scratch is just that. It's no surprise the talented funny man has had quite the year. From a public break-up, to a blossoming romance and baby-on-the-way with Olivia Munn, it's hard to keep up. His sold-out shows offered fans a raw and intimate take on the comedian's rollercoaster year, even poking fun at his own personal demons, addiction issues and rehab stint earlier this year, but also finding hope and gratitude. And most of all, he just wants to start from scratch. 

Photograph by Mindy Tucker/HBO Max
Phoebe Robinson

Phoebe Robinson has the ability to make anything laugh-out-loud worthy. And in her first solo stand-up special, Sorry, Harriet Tubman, she tackles therapy, interracial dating, moderating Michelle Obama's book tour and civil rights movies and more where hilarity ensues. She's well on her way to continuously carving out her own path in comedy and we are here for it!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Hasan Minhaj

After his critically acclaimed run with Netflix series Patriot Act, Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj established himself as one of the most popular comedians in the country. And with his new tour The King's Jester, he's sure to make audiences laugh the test of time. From discussing his infertility struggles, to sharing stories of being a young boy in 9/11 America, to South Asian and Muslim representation on television, the political comic is sure to make you laugh and touch your heart simultaneously. 

Rick Kern/WireImage
Ali Wong

In a time where it's hard to find a laugh, Ali Wong has plenty to pass around. And with her latest comedy special, The Milk and Money Tour, she brings her notoriously raunchy jokes about sex, parenthood and everything in between to new knee-slap laughing levels. Fans have gravitated to Wong's comedy over the years, but this new special is said to be her "most honest, rawest, funniest" yet. 

Instagram
Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler's bare-all zest and overall frankness has been the hallmark of her career on stage, TV and books since she started making us laugh twenty years ago. And in her new comedy tour Vaccinated and Horny, she candidly jokes about setting up a coronavirus testing station out of her home for possible suitors during the pandemic. Suitors aside, Handler also shares with audiences her journey to finding love with comedian Jo Koy. Sign us up!

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans is a household name that has brought happiness and joy to millions over the years. In his special You Know What It Is, the comedian and actor explores his fears. Namely, his greatest one being the realization that his bad decisions are what tore his family apart. Honest, raw and hilarious, he sums up his way through self-awareness with his catchphrase "you know what it is."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

2

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

3

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Trending Stories

1

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating"

2
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

3

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

4

Hailey Bieber "Knew" Justin Was the One Even When They Were Broken Up

5

Blake Lively Shares Topless BTS Photo From Halloween Transformation