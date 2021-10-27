Bella Hadid Gushing Over Being an Aunt to Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai Is Too Cute

Watch : Bella Hadid SLAYS in Sexy Bond Photos, Gushes Over Being an Aunt

An amazing aunt.

Bella Hadid may be a jet-setting supermodel, but fashion week, exotic photoshoots and red carpets have nothing on spending time with her niece Khai.

As Bella told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi during an exclusive Daily Pop interview at Thompson Hollywood, she has a special bond with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's 13-month-old daughter, often staying the night at her sister's apartment whenever possible.

"I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there," Bella explained. "I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better."

In fact, being an aunt is the best gig Bella's ever had. "Are there full time aunties out there?" she joked.

Gigi seems just as grateful to have Bella in Khai's life, and she even described her little sister as "a forever protector as an auntie" when wishing her a happy birthday earlier this month.