Watch Jenna Bush Hager Tearfully Credit Hoda Kotb for Her Big Break

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Couldn't Stop Crying on "TODAY"

All it takes is one yes!

Jenna Bush Hager got emotional after she revealed that her NBC cohost Hoda Kotb was the person who gave her the big break in her career.

During a segment on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the duo talked about the one person who told them yes in their career after getting a lot of nos.

Hoda shared that for her it was a producer in Mississippi, Stan Sandroni, who changed everything for her. "He hired me when no one else would," she said. "I'll never forget it. This guy believed, and that's so shocking. You just need the one."

Jenna revealed that her "one person" sits next to her every day. "Do you know who my one would be? You." Jenna told Hoda. "I know that sounds cheesy and I almost didn't say it."