Meet Your 2021 People's Choice Awards Pop Podcast Nominees: Emma Chamberlain, Nicole Byer & More

Watch : Emma Chamberlain Wins Pop Podcast & Social Star at 2020 PCAs

Whether we're stuck in traffic on the way into the office or going on a nature hike, podcasts are the reliable and trusty friend we can't live without.

And it's clear fans can't stop listening to the Pop Popcast nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

These eight contenders poured insight, curiosity and a sense of humor into their podcast hosting duties, having colorful conversations about life, work, love, and of course, pop culture.

These nominees asked the hard-hitting questions, educating themselves and the world, and above all, entertaining us. From LOL-worthy interviews to their hot takes on all your favorite TV shows, its your time to show these podcast candidates that their earful efforts didn't go to waste ahead of the big award show.

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (who won last year), Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Chicks in the Office, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew, SmartLess and Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer are all vying to take home the trophy this year.