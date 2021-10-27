And Just Like That's Cathy Ang Weighs in on Lily's Role in Carrie and Big's Wedding Drama

Watch : "Sex and the City" Actor David Eigenberg Teases Reboot & NDAs

Hello, lover? Can you hear me now?

True Sex and the City fans will forever be heartbroken over the moment Mr. Big (Chris Noth) abandoned longtime love Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) on their wedding day in the franchise's first film. For those who need a refresher, Big had tried to reach Carrie on the phone, but the bride-to-be was busy putting on her Vivienne Westwood dress and fancy bird hat. As a result, the adorable flower girl, Charlotte's daughter Lily (originally played by Alexandra Fong), picked up the cell instead, thinking it was just a toy—then hung up on the desperate groom.

What followed was the breakup of all breakups, with Carrie running off to Mexico and leaving fans wondering what might have gone down if Mr. Big had just texted her. Just don't blame the kid!

That's And Just Like That star Cathy Ang's stance in her recent interview with Cosmopolitan.