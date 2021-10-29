Seeing Double: These Stars Win Halloween For Dressing As Other Stars

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen

Just days after getting engaged, Kravis decided to celebrate spooky season early by dressing up as another iconic (though tragic) couple.

"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."

Sid Vicious, whose real name is Simon John Ritchie, was a member of the punk band Sex Pistols, and Nancy was his girlfriend. In 1978, she died by stabbing, with Sid suspected of her murder. He died of an overdose in 1979.

For the unforgettable look, the Blink-182 rocker opted for black clothing from head-to-toe with a cigarette for an accessory. As for Kourtney, she sported a black, mesh short-sleeve top with a matching bra underneath. When it came down to glam, Kourtney's blond wig was perfected by hairstylist Glen Coco and Tonya Brewer created her makeup look for the night.

The pair even sported handcuffs from Enfants Riches Déprimés to re-create looks from the 1986 feature film Sid and Nancy, which explored the doomed real-life relationship.