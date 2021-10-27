Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Emily Blunt Says Cooking This Meal for John Krasinski Was "All It Took" for Him to Fall in Love

You know what they say: The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach—and once you hear what Emily Blunt made for husband John Krasinski, you'll consider this saying to be more fact than fiction.

By Kisha Forde Oct 27, 2021 6:19 PMTags
Watch: Emily Blunt Cut John Krasinski Off From This One Snack

What's the secret to snagging John Krasinski's heart, you ask? Well, according to Emily Blunt, her roast chicken may have done the trick.
 
The Devil Wears Prada actress made the delightful—and delicious—revelation during the latest episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. Although Emily noted that the simple comfort food of chicken noodle soup was one of the first dishes she made for her now-husband of 11 years, she thinks it's the roast chicken dish that got him on one knee in no time.
 
"I guess I just made something that I knew he would love," she explained. "A roast chicken, who doesn't love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is [Barefoot Contessa star] Ina Garten's roast chicken. It's called her ‘Engagement Chicken' because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something."
 
"Or something" seems modest, since the happy Hollywood couple have been married since July 2010 and are parents of two kids together: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.

photos
Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

And if you're wondering about those magical ingredients, lucky for us, Emily saved us all the inevitable Google search. "Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that," she said. "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high [for] about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect."

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"When you take the chickens out, you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture," she added. "Oh my God, it's divine. It's really sticky and yummy."
 
Suddenly, we're starving.

And since we can't get enough of the cuteness that Emily and John have served up throughout the years, take a look at the couple's cutest pics below:

John Shearer/Getty images
Love At First Sight!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, where John says that it was love at first sight.

On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said, "I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.'"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Fairytale Romance

The couple—who wed in 2010—made an apperance in 2013 at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA
Biggest Fan

In May 2013, Blunt channeled her inner character from The Devil Wears Prada alongside her husband as they partied away at the Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hollar At Your Girl

Too cute! The lovely couple only had eyes for one another at a New York screening for Krasinski's film, The Hollars', in Aug. 2016.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

Hitting the red carpet before the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the couple looked absolutely stunning.

Instagram
Proud Husband

John showed off his stunning wife while supporting her at the  2017 SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Happy Wife, Happy Life

The precious couple were capture by the paparazzi at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Film Festival Fun

The couple poses while at the SXSW Festival in Austin where A Quiet Place—in which Blunt stars and Krasinski acts and directs—premiered.

EROTEME.CO.UK/©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Private Pair

The couple looked casual and cozy out and about in February 2014.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time
Hot Parents

Blunt and Krasinski looked as cute as can be at the Time 100 Gala in April 2018.

Gotham/GC Images
Dapper Duo

The stylish pair were caught hand-in-hand in New York City during the summer of 2018.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Quiet on Set!

In Oct. 2018, the couple celebrated their movie A Quiet Place by catching a private screening of their film.

Quieter Place

"Well... that's a wrap on [A Quiet Place Part II] See you on March 20th," the Office alum shared to his Instagram with a photo of him and Blunt walking on the trestle bridge featured in the Quiet Place films.

GOTV!

We loved seeing the duo encouraging their fans to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Premiere PDA

John supported Emily at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. The adorable duo held hands as they posed for pictures together on the carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Supportive Spouses

The pair looked gorgeous at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Blunt was nominated for her lead role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Cute Couple

The stars stunned at the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

SAG Selfie

Before heading to last year's SAG Awards, Krasinski uploaded this sweet selfie to his Instagram.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Perfect Pair

The dynamic duo looked stunning while attending the 2019 SAG Awards.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Proud Spouse

Krasinski cried tears of joy after his wife took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards ceremony.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Darling Duo

The two turned heads at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock
Movie Night

The couple enjoyed a screening of Fighting With My Family in New York in Feb. 2019.

Noam Galai/WireImage
Twinning!

The two wear matching tuxes at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards.

