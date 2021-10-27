Emily Blunt Says Cooking This Meal for John Krasinski Was "All It Took" for Him to Fall in Love

What's the secret to snagging John Krasinski's heart, you ask? Well, according to Emily Blunt, her roast chicken may have done the trick.
The Devil Wears Prada actress made the delightful—and delicious—revelation during the latest episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast. Although Emily noted that the simple comfort food of chicken noodle soup was one of the first dishes she made for her now-husband of 11 years, she thinks it's the roast chicken dish that got him on one knee in no time.
"I guess I just made something that I knew he would love," she explained. "A roast chicken, who doesn't love roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is [Barefoot Contessa star] Ina Garten's roast chicken. It's called her ‘Engagement Chicken' because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something."
"Or something" seems modest, since the happy Hollywood couple have been married since July 2010 and are parents of two kids together: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.
And if you're wondering about those magical ingredients, lucky for us, Emily saved us all the inevitable Google search. "Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that," she said. "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high [for] about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect."
"When you take the chickens out, you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture," she added. "Oh my God, it's divine. It's really sticky and yummy."
Suddenly, we're starving.
