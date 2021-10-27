How I Know What You Did Last Summer's Madison Iseman Convincingly Plays Two Different People

Watch : Madison Iseman Spills on Portraying Twins on "IKWYDLS"

If you took the twin switch-up of The Parent Trap and added a dash of murder, you'd get Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

We're, of course, referring to the show's leading lady, Madison Iseman, who portrayed twins Allison and Lennon in the pilot episode so convincingly that we forgot it was one actress. And, as Madison revealed to E! News in an exclusive chat, that was completely intentional.

"We didn't want them to fall into stereotypical twin character norms," she explained. "We wanted them to feel like real people. We wanted them to be completely different. But we also wanted them to have similarities and really feel like sisters."

Mission accomplished! The first episode sees Allison and Lennon getting into an epic name-calling fight that anyone with a sibling knows too well. On making Allison and Lennon feel like two different people, Madison shared that she did a lot of journaling and background work.