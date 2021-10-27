Bridget Marquardt Reveals What Happened When the Late Hugh Hefner Visited Her in a Dream

Bridget Marquardt will never underestimate the power of a dream.
As host of the Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt podcast, the former Girls Next Door star is always searching for spooky, unexplainable stories—and sometimes they're her own.
"It only happened once and it was the craziest thing," Bridget, 48, exclusively shared with E! News. "I never remember [my dreams] and this particular dream was so real. I could feel, smell, like all the senses were in play...It just felt so, so, so real."
According to Bridget, her dream included a trip to the Playboy Mansion where she proceeded to the Mediterranean room and met Hugh Hefner.
"I was standing there and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, 'Oh my darling' and he gave me a big hug," Bridget recalled. "I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real."
She added, "And he was so happy. I didn't get to say goodbye to him. I didn't like that. I tried to go up and say goodbye to him and I wasn't able to. And I feel like it was just sort of our goodbye and it felt like, it really did feel like closure. It really did feel like I saw him."
From 2005 to 2009, Bridget, along with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson, had their relationships with Hugh documented on E!'s Girls Next Door.
In September 2017, Playboy confirmed that Hugh had passed away from natural causes at the age of 91. He is credited with founding the magazine and publishing house.
"It was just almost like waking up from being transported," Bridget remembers about waking up from her dream. "I was telling my fiancé [Nick Carpenter] that it was about Hef, but this was different than any other dream I've had. This was like real. I still feel like I was just there."
On her podcast, Bridget is not afraid to talk about death, the afterlife and ghosts. As she joked, "Almost every day is like Halloween for me."
In fact, the project has made her feel more comfortable with the mystery of what comes after life.
"I just feel like listening to everybody's stories and reading stuff like that and discussing things like that actually makes you feel more at ease about that kind of thing and people passing and yourself passing," she shared. "I sort of know what's going to happen. I mean, nobody knows till you know, but I feel like I have a good idea."